Railways signs e-ticket agreement

LAHORE :JazzCash and Pakistan Railways on Monday signed an agreement to facilitate passengers for the payment of online ticket fee across the country.

Passengers can now book their tickets online through the Pakistan Railways website or Pakistan Railways Mobile App, after which they would be able to pay for their booked e-tickets via JazzCash mobile accounts, JazzCash agents or debit/credit card of any bank.

According to a press release, the solution will also revamp the online ticket fee financial reporting and reconciliation mechanism at Pakistan Railways. This service has been integrated with JazzCash mobile phone application and web-based interface to allow user to pay from the comfort of their homes.

In this regard, a ceremony to sign the agreement was organised at a private hotel in which Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, railway officials and Jazz officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan Railways has experienced an unprecedented turnaround in last four years and they have realised that the organisation can grow only if it keeps itself abreast with the new technologies of the world.

“By uplifting Pakistan Railways we have been able to attract 20 million more passengers, to facilitate them we have opted for IT solutions. We have not only introduced e-ticketing but are also making it hassle-free for our passengers”.

The minister said it is due to the success of the present e-ticketing system that leading financial agents in market have shown interest in becoming the business partner of Pakistan Railways.

“Today joining hands with JazzCash in digitised payment mode is an important milestone of our journey to success and goal to facilitate our valued customers. We are committed to convert Pakistan Railways into one of the best transportation networks in the region.”

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz on the occasion said JazzCash is committed towards digitising public to government payments. This solution has been designed to facilitate people travelling by railway, so they no longer have to stand in long queues to purchase tickets. Convenience has become a necessity in this digital era, and JazzCash is taking the lead in ensuring not only our customers, but the entire nation experiences the ease technology offers, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital and Financial Services Officer – Jazz, said as a leading digital company, “our customer’s financial services needs to take top priority and we continue to strive hard in providing them with the best services. JazzCash remains committed to the digitisation of financial services and facilities like these further enhance our digital payments network.”