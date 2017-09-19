‘PML-N has scrapped South Punjab projects’

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the PML-Q had started public welfare works on priority basis to remove backwardness from South Punjab but the PML-N committed dacoity on the rights of the people by scrapping our these projects.

Talking to the members of the party delegation who called on him Monday from Layyah headed by former MPA Ch Altaf Hussain, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q had started public welfare works on priority basis to remove backwardness and deprivations of the South Punjab but the PML-N committed dacoity on the rights of the people by scrapping those projects; otherwise, today South Punjab would have been treading on the path of progress and people there were not forced to lead life of backwardness.Expressing heartfelt sorrow over loss of precious lives in oil tankers accidents every other day in South Punjab, he said had our established burn centres been working the loss of precious lives in such accidents could have been much less. He said Rescue 1122 Service is serving the people without any discrimination, the PML-N government has not started even one project like this until now.

Expressing confidence over party reorganisation in Layyah, he asked the workers to become active, take the revolutionary and PML-Q manifesto to every house and tell the people that basic objective of our party is public service and national progress and if we are given opportunity again we will not only restore all our welfare projects but also work on new revolutionary projects as well.

The delegation apprised Pervaiz Elahi about party reorganisation and invited Pervaiz Elahi on behalf of the people of NA-181 and PP-262 to visit Layyah which he accepted. The delegation also included Ch Shamshad Ali, Haji Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, Usman Ali, Qamar Shehzad, Hamid Munir, Muhammad Asghar, Ch Karamat, Rana Mansab and Ch Khalil Ahmad among others.