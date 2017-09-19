Muharram arrangements finalised

LAHORE :City administration has finalised arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis to be held in the city.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed held a meeting at Nadir Hall here on Monday afternoon in this regard, which was attended by licence holders of processions and Majalis, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of MCL, LWMC, Wasa, Lesco, PTCL, SNGPL, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and others.

Officials said Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed revealed that there would be outstanding arrangements on procession routes and Majalis for which instructions had been given to relevant departments which would complete all required arrangements before the start of month of Muharram.

The DC assured licence holders of processions and Majalis that there would also be comprehensive security arrangements for which an apex meeting of high police officials and district administration had been conducted and required steps taken in this regard. On listening problems of licence holders, the DC assured them of solving their problems within stipulated time. There will no be negligence on the part of any official so far as his official assignment is concerned. He must perform his duty while considering it a noble and religion cause, he added.

At the end of the meeting, the licence holders thanked the DC for having wonderful arrangements for 21 Ramazan procession and hoped for better arrangements on the main procession route than that of the previous year’s arrangements.