Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Copper rises

Copper rises

Sydney

London copper rose on Monday for a second straight session as the market recovered from last week´s near one-month low although concerns over slowing growth in top consumer China capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose $39.5, or 0.6 percent, to $6,546.50 a tonne by 0711 GMT after dropping on Thursday to $6,452.50 a tonne, the weakest since Aug. 18.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 300 yuan, or 0.6 percent, at 50,700 yuan ($7,733) a tonne.

China posted disappointing data on Thursday - including its slowest growth in investment in nearly 18 years - suggesting the world´s second-largest economy is finally starting to lose some momentum as borrowing costs rise. Still, analysts expected demand for metals in China to remain strong.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement