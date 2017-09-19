Copper rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney
London copper rose on Monday for a second straight session as the market recovered from last week´s near one-month low although concerns over slowing growth in top consumer China capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose $39.5, or 0.6 percent, to $6,546.50 a tonne by 0711 GMT after dropping on Thursday to $6,452.50 a tonne, the weakest since Aug. 18.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 300 yuan, or 0.6 percent, at 50,700 yuan ($7,733) a tonne.
China posted disappointing data on Thursday - including its slowest growth in investment in nearly 18 years - suggesting the world´s second-largest economy is finally starting to lose some momentum as borrowing costs rise. Still, analysts expected demand for metals in China to remain strong.
