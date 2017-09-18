Youths remained active in by-elections

LAHORE :Youth seemed active in the by-elections in NA-120. They from all parties including Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Milli Muslim League (MML) etc. came out of their houses to cast their vote. They carried flags in their hands and badges of their leaders on their chest on the occasion.

Interestingly, youth from Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Muridke, and Gujranwala came to Lahore and supported their parties by holding rallies. Youth of PML-N and PTI in luxurious vehicles were roaming in all polling stations of NA-120 while the youth of religious parties with long beard and some of them with veil were riding on bikes and rickshaws were roaming at polling stations.

Pakistani youth which is 64 per cent of population has been longing for a change for the long time. The by-elections provided the youth with an opportunity to affiliate themselves with the leaders of their own choice.

Hanan, a youngster, chanted slogans in the favour of the PML-N. He along with his buddies convinced their elders to vote in favour of the PML-N. They brought their families at polling stations which showed their commitments with the leadership. According to Hanan, PML-N worked a lot. PML-N ended loadshedding and made infrastructure in the city.

Farooq, who casted his vote first time, was much happy on the occasion and said his party PTI will succeed because it has destroyed the vote bank of the PML-N. The PTI challenged the ruling party in the heart of Punjab. He said he voted the PTI, because he thought Imran Khan was the hero of the country who could save the nation.

An ambitious youth, Hafeez, who voted the PPP because of his ideological commitment, said his forefathers used to vote PPP and he too voted the PPP. According to him, no doubt PPP has lost election but they were not hopeless as the PPP had started campaign too late. The PPP’s voters were inactive as his party did not focus on Punjab.

Usama, a young boy, with black beard said he supported Milli Muslim League (MML) candidate Sheikh Yaqoob. According to him, he wanted Sharia in the country that is why he supported the MML. He said Nawaz and Zardari did nothing for Held Kashmir.