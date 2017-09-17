Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror enormous: Turkish PM

LAHORE: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m has said Pakistan has rendered enormous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and no country has the right to criticise it in this regard.

He was speaking at a luncheon he gave in honour of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to official sources.

The event was also attended by Turkish Deputy PM Recep Akdag and other senior officials.

Turkish premier said

Pakistan and Turkey were bound in an exemplary relationship and no power of the world could damage these ties. He said the Turkish leadership and the Pakistani leadership were working speedily to translate bilateral ties into solid economic links.

He said enemies of Turkey are enemies of Pakistan and friends of Turkey are friends of Pakistan.

The premier assured that Turkey would provide cooperation in the residential facilities for the low-income groups, transport, health, peace and other fields.

According to a handout, the Turkish prime minister agreed to the proposal of the chief minister Punjab that a working group should be constituted to promote trade ties between the two countries.

He congratulated the chief minister on behalf of Turkish government and people on his arrival in Istanbul and said the tour would further cement friendly and brotherly ties between both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shahbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan and Turkey share similar approach on international affairs, adding that promoting ties with Turkey had been top priority of the PML-N government for the last four year.

He said Turkey had always supported Pakistan whether it was war, flood and earthquake, and the people of Pakistan could never forget that support.

He said Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism were exemplary and Pakistan had overcome terrorism with the power of unity and with cooperation of friendly countries, like Turkey, the war would be won completely.

Meanwhile, Pakistani students learning Turkish language in Istanbul called on Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to the students, the CM said Pak students were ambassadors of Pakistan and they should show through their actions and hard work that Pakistanis are the best nation.

He said the Punjab government would send more students to Turkey to learn Turkish language on the government expenses.

The students thanked the chief minister and the Punjab government.

According to a handout, Pak Consul General in Turkey Dr Yusuf Junaid said the best possible facilities had been provided to the students learning Turkish language. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Syrus Sajjad Qazi was also present on the occasion. Currently, 30 Pak students are studying at the University of Istanbul on scholarship.

The CM also visited the Fatih Sultan Muhammad Hospital, Istanbul, where he was given a detailed briefing on the hospital.

Separately talking to a delegation of Turkish investors, the chief minister said Turkish cooperation in the energy field and other sectors would be remembered by coming generations of Pakistan. CM Shahbaz Sharif was given exceptional welcome during his visit to Turkey.