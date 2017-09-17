Parents concerned over raise in school fee

Rawalpindi

The parents have raised strong voice against raise in monthly fee by the private schools and demanded of the Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of this sheer violation of the Punjab Education Policy.

According to the details, many private schools have raised the monthly school fee by 10-15 per cent after summer vacation and 'directed' the parents through written circulars to pay 2-month advance fee for their children. The official data showed that many parents have submitted applications to the District Education Authority against the raise in the school fee and urged it to take appropriate action against the responsible institutions. The District Education Authority has forwarded the applications to the District Education Officer who also monitors the affairs of the schools operating in the private sector.

DEO Irshad Ahmad said he has sent notices to all those private schools that have raised the school fee, adding "When he will receive the reply from the private schools then he will issue the orders keeping in view the existing rules and procedures."