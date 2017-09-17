NCHR takes notice of violence against women

Islamabad: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Friday condemned the fierce act of torture against the teen age housemaid who was subjected to violence allegedly by the doctor with her husband and three relatives in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi.

NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan called for a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi in respect of this matter on or before September 28, 2017.

Similarly, the Commission also asked for detailed report from the concerned officials of the Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, over the death of a woman allegedly by doctor’s negligence under the Sec (9) of the National Commission for Human Rights Act 2012. The commission also asked Inspector General of Police Punjab and District Police Officer Lahore to furnish a detail report over the matter of acid attack.

According to the news item a young girl suffered injuries on her face in an acid attack in Defence area of Lahore when she refused to marry his fiancé. Chairman NCHR said that women have all and equal rights with men and in a civilized society every one respect each other’s right.