Celebrations for Baha’is all over world

The Baha’i community in Pakistan has joined the followers of the faith all over the world to celebrate 200th birth anniversary of Baha’u’llah, the founder of the religion.

In this connection a ceremony was organised by the Member of the National Assembly, Ms Asiya Nasir at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens” was the theme of the ceremony held on September 12, 2017.

Ms Asiya Nasir made elaborate arrangements for the Baha’i community in Islamabad to celebrate the occasion. It was pleasant to see members of all faiths and religions joining the Baha’i community to share their happiness and joy. It indeed was a good show of religious harmony and tolerance on part of the participants and guests. There were some formal speeches on the occasion as well in which the speakers elaborated the vision of Baha’u’llah and his historic message to the world. After the short speeches by participants from different religions, a cake was cut amidst greetings and cheers raised by all present.

A well orchestrated cultural show was presented by youngsters, some making presentations on guitar. The elders of the Baha’i community thanked and appreciated the MNA Ms Asiya Nasir for making the arrangements for celebrating the occasion. An elder of the Baha’i community said that the bicentenary birth anniversary of Baha’u’llah is being celebrated throughout the world not only by Baha’i community but people from all walks of life and from diverse faiths and religions have joined the community. “It is a healthy sign towards achieving the theme message of Baha’u’llah,” he said.