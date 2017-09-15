Fri September 15, 2017
National

September 15, 2017

PAT, SIC support PTI in by-poll

PAT, SIC support PTI in by-poll

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) has announced to support PTI candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid in the NA-120 by-election against the PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.The announcement was made by PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, talking to the media along with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders who called on him at his office on Thursday to win over his electoral support. Dr Qadri asked the voters of NA-120 they must decide if they wanted to support those working for humanity or the killers of humanity. Besides PAT, an alliance of religious parties affiliated with the SIC, also announced to support PTI candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

 

