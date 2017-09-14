SHC questions appearance of Rangers’ prosecutor

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday questioned the appearance of Rangers prosecutor in bail petitions of accused and inquired from him as to under which law he was appearing in the bail application.Hearing the bail applications of accused Adnan and Kashif in a police encounter and illegal weapon cases, an SHC division bench, headed by Chief Justice Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, took notice of the request of the Rangers’ prosecutor for denying the bail. The court inquired from him as to under which law he was appearing in the case. The applicant’s counsel submitted that Adnan and Kashif were arrested by the Rangers on March 28, 2016 but were shown arrested by the Shahra-e-Faisal police following a shootout, after a 10-day detention. The Rangers prosecutor sought time to argue on the case. The anti-terrorism court rejected the bail application of the accused. Later, the court adjourned the hearing.

