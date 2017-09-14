SC puts off hearing to 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has adjourned the contempt of court case hearing against the Editor-in-Chief, printer and a reporter of the Jang Group to September 27. The Jang Group had submitted its reply to the court during the previous hearing.

Jang Group’s printer Mir Javed Rahman and reporter Ahmad Noorani appeared before the court. Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman could not appear before the court for being out of the country. Advocate on Record Rashid Ali informed the court that since the case was scheduled in the supplementary list, the Editor-in-Chief could not be contacted for paucity of time.

The Editor-in-Chief had appeared before the honourable court on the previous date and would also appear in future. To a question by court, it was stated that the attorney-general was in Washington and would return on September 21. The court, therefore, adjourned the case to September 27.

An apex court bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan is hearing the case. According to Jang Group’s reply, already submitted to the court, the news in question had been reported by all print and electronic media. The notice, however, was issued to Jang and The News alone, whereas The News correctly published the news. Therefore, the reply prayed for scrutiny of the news carried by the entire media to preempt creation of any impression of discrimination.

The reply maintained that the reporter, in a sincere attempt to verify the news about direction to the ISI for supervision of the JIT, phoned the honourable judge. This attempt was not unprecedented and the sole intention was to report accurately.

The reply stated that the Jang Group upholds the legacy of independence and honour of the judiciary and struggle for the rule of law, and any act stated in the notice is not contemptuous towards the court and honourable judges. The Jang Group, during the previous hearing, had also prayed the court to withdraw the notice.