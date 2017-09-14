Thu September 14, 2017
National

September 14, 2017

Two commit suicide in Lahore

Two commit suicide in Lahore

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in the Shahdara area on Wednesday. The man was identified as Ali Abbas of Bagum Kot, Shahdara. It was reported that Ali had been depressed over failure in resolving the domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and hanged himself to death.

In another incident, a man ended his life by shooting himself in his temple in the Akbari Gate area on Wednesday. The man was identified as Wahab of Galli Araeyan Akbari Gate. It was reported that Wahab had been depressed after having an exchange of hot words with his family members. Later, he locked himself up in a room and shot himself to death.

