Pakistan, Thailand players satisfied with court surface

ISLAMABAD: Rival teams have expressed satisfaction on the condition of the main grass court where the all-important Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group II final will get under way from Friday (tomorrow).

Pakistan and Thailand players got the first taste of the main court during two hours of practice session each at the Pakistan Sports Complex and expressed satisfaction on its bounce and carry.

“Both teams practised on the main court where the tie will be played,” Mohammad Khalid, Pakistan team captain, said while talking to ‘The News’. “After Pakistan, Thailand team was seen hitting the ball, trying to get used to the bounce,” he said.

“The courts are very well maintained. The court where the tie will be played is very good and has got genuine bounce as we see anywhere on good grass court,” he said.

Khalid hoped that Pakistan team would be in a position to exploit the conditions. “Pakistan players are used to playing on such type of courts. Grass has always been the favourite surface for Pakistan and hopefully these courts will be no different,” he added.

Khalid praised both Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan, saying that the two had been Pakistan’s saviours in recent times. “We are playing the final of Group II mainly because of the two. They have served Pakistan tennis for a long time. I am confident that they will maintain their high standard and take the country to Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I next year,” he added.

Meanwhile, the draw ceremony to determine the first and second singles players on the opening day and for the reverse singles will be held on Thursday (today) morning. It has not been decided yet whether Aisam will be playing the opening singles match or Aqeel will set the ball rolling.

On Wednesday, the captains’ meeting was held to finalise the formalities, including team names exchanges. The match referee briefed both teams on rules and regulations adopted for the tie.