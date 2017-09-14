World XI to come for three consecutive years: Sethi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said the World XI will tour Pakistan every year for the next three years.

“The World XI series is now planned for every year for the next three years,” he told media at a press conference, adding that many more teams could be touring Pakistan in the coming years.

“Once this [World XI tour] is done the Sri Lankans have committed to play one or two matches in Lahore next month and then the West Indies have committed to me that they will come for three matches in November,” he said.

“If there is no untoward incident then I’d imagine by next year at least one or two big teams will come to Pakistan,” he added.The PCB and PSL chairman said that two years ago, the board did not want to “risk anything that might endanger the guests even if they were prepared to come.

“Now we can say with assurance that the war against terrorism has been taken to its logical conclusion.“Security experts affiliated with various boards and also with the ICC came to the PSL final in Lahore and saw for themselves the excellent security arrangements that were in place, and then they went back and gave their reports. All this formed the basis for a World XI tour,” he explained.