UK-PCCI team visits ICCI

Islamabad: A delegation of UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UK-PCCI) visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and assured to play role for promoting “Made in Pakistan” brands in UK market as many Pakistani products have good potential to meet the needs of British consumers.

Jehanzaib Anis, company secretary, UK PCCI said that a delegation of their Chamber would visit Pakistan in November this year to attend Karachi Expo and some members of delegation would also visit Islamabad and Lahore to explore possibilities of further improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK. He said UK PCCI was also planning to organize an Expo of Pakistani products in UK after Ramadan in 2018 and urged that ICCI members should take active participation in that expo to showcase potential of their products in UK. He said based on the interest and response of Pakistani private sector, the size and scope of the expo would be finalized. He said UK PCCI wanted to work with ICCI for promoting Pakistan’s trade with UK and assured that it will facilitate Pakistani delegations in business visas of UK.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan and UK have good potential to enhance bilateral trade and both countries should facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore untapped areas of mutual cooperation. He said UK PCCI should maintain regular liaison with ICCI to strengthen connectivity, especially between the SMEs of both countries that will help in realizing significant boost in bilateral trade. He said ICCI and UK PCCI should establish virtual liaison to strengthen business linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

He said CPEC has started a new era of economic activities in Pakistan and emphasized that investors of UK should visit Pakistan to explore joint ventures and investment in CPEC projects.

Senior Vice President ICCI stressed that both Chambers should extend authentic and reciprocal facilitation services to each other’s members so that businessmen of Pakistan and UK could easily visit each other’s country to explore new business opportunities.