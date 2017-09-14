No case reported so far, says PTA

Islamabad

Educationists and Information Technology experts on Wednesday stressed for parents and society's collective role to counter killer Blue Whale type threats and protect the youth from any harm.

The lethal game, which has taken lives of some 130 youngsters across the globe since its introduction by a Russian student in 2013, has recently made inroads in Pakistan, creating panic among parents.

Stories about the game have been circulating on social media for the last around two months bewaring the people of its effects on the youth playing games on Internet. According to Dr Aysha Saeed, Head of Sociology Department of QAU, active participation from every segment of the society was required to counter such threats.

Parents, however, should be more cautious about their children while using Internet, she said talking to APP.

Dr Sheraz, Head of Computer Science Department of Federal Urdu University, said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Cyber Crime Control Wing of Federal Investigation Agency had a great role to play in fight against such threats.

A PTA official, when contacted, said no case pertaining to such online game had been reported so far. They were working on policies to tackle such issues, he added. --