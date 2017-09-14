Summary moved to establish National Institute of Calligraphy in capital

Islamabad: National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division has submitted a summary to the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for establishing first-ever National Institute of Calligraphy in federal capital.

Adviser to Prime Minister on NH&LH Division on Irfan Siddiqui chaired a meeting held at the division’s premises on Wednesday to discuss the formation of the calligraphy institute, its objectives and other related matters.

Irfan Siddiqui said calligraphy, originated following the revelation of Holy Quran, carries a prestigious place in Islamic arts. He said the art of calligraphy has been evolved into various forms during the last fourteen centuries and this art is flourishing in the Islamic world with passage of time without any proper acknowledgement.

The establishment of calligraphy institute will not only serve as a catalyst to preserve and promote this ancient art but play a pivotal role in resolving the issues being faced by calligraphers and providing patronage and recognition to their work

He said unfortunately, the art of calligraphy and calligraphers remained deprived of any recognition and patronage at the government level. Irfan Siddiqui said it is a matter of great satisfaction that literary and historical institutions of the country are actively pursuing their agendas of promoting the literature and rich cultural heritage of the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary, NH&LH Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretaries, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Capt (r) Abdul Majeed Niazi, Chairman National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Iftikhar Arif and other officials.