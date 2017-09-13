Current transport fares affordable for low-income groups, govt tells SHC 

As compared to other provinces, Sindh’s urban transport fares can be afforded by the low-income groups, transport authorities told the Sindh High Court on Tuesday.

Filing comments on a petition seeking implementation of Sindh government’s notification regarding reduction in fares, a spokesperson for the transport department maintained that transporters operating vehicles on urban routes are charging the revised fares, as notified by the transport and mass transit department.

He further submitted that efforts are underway to deal with transporters to get them to issue tickets in accordance with the law. The spokesman also assured that the transport department was working on installation of fare meters in taxis and rickshaws.

The transport official said that the Sindh government was also working on the mass transit system, besides a bill for establishing a Sindh Mass Transit Authority has been approved by the provincial assembly.

He said that modern bus terminals will be established in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Miro Khan. The transport official also informed the court that oil tankers were shifted to the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers terminal from the Shireen Jinah Colony.

The spokesperson requested the court to dismiss the petition as the matter involves factual controversy and could not be entertained at writ jurisdiction. Petitioner’s counsel Khurrum Lakhani sought time to file a rejoinder on the comments; the hearing was adjourned till October 12.

Petitioner Abdul Hakim Quaid submitted in the petition that the federal government had reduced the prices of petroleum products time and again from 2015-2016, besides the government also revised fare charges of the buses, mini-buses, coaches as well as school transportation.

He submitted that the provincial government had on January 2, 2015 issued a notification ordering for fares of public buses to be reduced by seven to 12 percent, but despite the notification, the transporters did not reduce the fares.

He submitted that 90 percent of the buses and coaches as well as mini buses are operating on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) but they are still charging high fares. The counsel submitted that the regional transport authority completely failed to implement its notification, whereas taxis and rickshaws were also not following the official fare rates.

He observed that due to a shortage of public transport, passengers are compelled to travel on the roof tops of buses, which is extremely dangerous for their lives. The counsel added that the government was also not taking any steps to operate the green buses imported by the now defunct city district government.

The court was requested to ensure implementation of the notification and direct secretary transport to fix public transport fares according to the distance.