Shahbaz promises full govt support for investors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked the expatriate Pakistanis and the British health sector companies to invest in Punjab health sector, promising full government support.

He was talking to health experts and representatives of different companies engaged with the health sector in the UK at the Pakistan High Commission in London. Different matters of mutual interest including health sector reforms in the Punjab, investment and improvement in healthcare facilities came under discussion during the meeting.

The health professionals and investors expressed their satisfaction over the Punjab government’s policies and praised the public-private partnership policy. Inviting the Pakistani doctors, health experts and the UK-based companies to extend their cooperation and invest in health, , the chief minister said the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the sector and the steps taken aimed at bringing improvement were bearing fruit.

“Improving the healthcare facilities is my mission and every kind of step has been adopted to move further in this regard.” He said the healthcare road show was a success and the participation of senior representatives of British healthcare companies, investors and medical experts in large numbers was a matter of satisfaction.

“Suitable recommendations have been finalised to further improve the health sector through this road show and the participants have desired to invest and cooperate with the health sector of the Punjab.”

He said partnership with the private sector was being promoted. The janitorial services had been outsourced in public sector hospitals and the outsourcing of non-clinical services helped to improve healthcare facilities, he added.

“The companies providing such services in the British hospitals can extend their cooperation to the Punjab government and this cooperation would be mutually beneficial,” said the chief minister. Meanwhile, Shahbaz said the arrival of World XI was a good omen which would help revive international sports activities in Pakistan.

He hoped that more international teams would visit the country, giving a message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful place. “It is good to note that the Lahoriites have welcomed the international cricketers to the provincial metropolis with open arms,” he added.