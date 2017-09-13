Emirates celebrates 100th A380 

KARACHI: Emirates is celebrating the historic delivery of their 100th Airbus 380 aircraft with a fare sale to exciting destinations across the Emirates global network in the Middle East, Far East, Europe and the US, a statement said on Tuesday.

“We are proud to have the largest A380 fleet in the world and our 100th delivery is a testament to our commitment of offering world class service to our customers,” said Jabr Al-Azeeby, Vice President Pakistan.

“With these special fares, we hope to encourage Pakistani travellers to explore a new city, try out a new experience, or just make that long-promised visit to friends and family.” Al-Azeeby added that Emirates wanted its customers to make their travel plans a reality with the airlines. “We look forward to welcoming our Pakistani customers on board our flagship A380, which they can experience from Dubai and beyond,” said he.