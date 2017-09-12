Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

U19 five-a-side hockey tournament starts tomorrow

U19 five-a-side hockey tournament starts tomorrow

KARACHI: The 1st Essa Laboratory Quaid-e-Azam Under 19 Five-a-Side hockey tournament commences here at the Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Hockey Academy from Wednesday (tomorrow).The event, which will conclude on September 19, features six teams.The teams have been named after former hockey greats of Pakistan – Islahuddin, Shahnaz Sheikh, Akhtar Rasool, Manzoor Jr, Hassan Sardar and Shahbaz Ahmad.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement