U19 five-a-side hockey tournament starts tomorrow

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 1st Essa Laboratory Quaid-e-Azam Under 19 Five-a-Side hockey tournament commences here at the Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Hockey Academy from Wednesday (tomorrow).The event, which will conclude on September 19, features six teams.The teams have been named after former hockey greats of Pakistan – Islahuddin, Shahnaz Sheikh, Akhtar Rasool, Manzoor Jr, Hassan Sardar and Shahbaz Ahmad.
Comments