U19 five-a-side hockey tournament starts tomorrow

KARACHI: The 1st Essa Laboratory Quaid-e-Azam Under 19 Five-a-Side hockey tournament commences here at the Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Hockey Academy from Wednesday (tomorrow).The event, which will conclude on September 19, features six teams.The teams have been named after former hockey greats of Pakistan – Islahuddin, Shahnaz Sheikh, Akhtar Rasool, Manzoor Jr, Hassan Sardar and Shahbaz Ahmad.

