Mon September 11, 2017
Sports

P
PPI
September 11, 2017

Girls Throwball Tourney begins tomorrow

KARACHI: The eighth edition of Girls Throwball Tournament commences on Tuesday (tomorrow) here at City School PAF Chapter.Sindh Throwball Association (STA) is organising this tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on September 16.The events to be competed in the tournament are Sub-Junior (U14), Junior (U17) and Senior College & University (Above 17).Convent of Jesus Mary School won the title in junior category in the last edition. Nixor College is the defending champion in the senior category. —

 

