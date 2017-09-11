Sangam Club -- the new hop in China, Pakistan ties, says Weidong

Islamabad :Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has said that Sangam Club is a new leaf added to Pakistan, China friendship and it would go a long way in further cementing the people-to-people contacts between the two iron-brother nations.

He was addressing the participants of ‘Annual Sangam Club Gala 2017’ held at the Chinese Embassy. Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee Mrs Nuzhat Sadiq, Madam Diana Bao, the chairperson of Sangam Club, Chairman HEC, Charge d' Affairs Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian, Director-General PNCA Jamal Shah and others were also present.

On the occasion, special children from Balochistan along with others, enthralled the audience with their exquisite skills. Chashman Khan, a student from Pishin, shared her experience of her recent trip to China where the students attended the BIEE Summer Camp. She expressed her gratitude to Madame Diana Bao for arranging the visit to China of children from remotest villages of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. She lauded the Chinese embassy for giving special focus to the students of Balochistan.

Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Ambassador said that as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Corridor has entered the stage of Early Harvest.

Referring to Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif's visit to Beijing, the envoy said over the years, Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and an important participant in international anti-terrorism cooperation.

"The tremendous efforts and national sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the cause of counter-terrorism are obvious to all, which should be fully acknowledged by the international community. We believe that Pakistan has made all-out efforts in countering terrorism, and it is free from any compunction. On the contrary, some countries should return justice to Pakistan," he added.

She China is always there for Pakistan to support at all the platforms. “Pak-China relations are deep routed,” she added. Madame Diana Bao, the brain behind the Sangam Gala, had invited special students from Balochistan who performed national songs and cultural songs sung on weddings according to local customs. The performance of special kids captivated the audience. Principal Special School Balochistan Ms Kalsoom Rashid had made special arrangements for the special children.

The students also performed traditional dance "Atan". Students from Hazara Public School and artistes from PNCA performed Punjabi dances Bhangra and Luddi. On the occasion, Chinese cultural performers also fascinated the gathering.

Pakistani delegates who had visited China came all the way from Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Sargodha and Hazara Division for the reunion at the Gala.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq said that mutual cooperation can put both countries on path of development and prosperity. She said CPEC is a win-win model of mutual cooperation and we will learn from China's development model.