Palm oil tumbles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell in Friday´s morning session, dropping back from a 6-1/2-month high hit in the previous session as a strengthening ringgit dragged on the tropical oil.
The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.5 percent to 2,768 ringgit ($661.73) by the midday break. Trading volumes were thin, at 18,852 lots of 25 tonnes each.
A Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader said while the ringgit was a driving factor, trading was also slow as the market awaits production data and an industry conference next week.
"Trading seems slow ahead of next week´s data and the Globoil India conference. The market is lower today mostly on the further jump in ringgit," the trader said. —Reuters
Comments