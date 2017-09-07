Thu September 07, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2017

Army chief asked to send teams to control dengue outbreak

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former provincial minister Kashif Azam has demanded Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to depute the army medical teams for controlling dengue virus and curing the patients as the provincial government has badly failed to overcome the situation.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the provincial government was not serious at all in controlling the situation. “The seriousness of the government can be judged from the fact that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Health Minister Shahram Tarakai could pay only a single visit to the affected area.

