Centennial Monsoon plantation campaign held

Islamabad :Trees and plants are the prime source of environmental purification and beautification. Trees inhale carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen, reduce temperature and create a healthy effect, both physically and psychologically, on human beings. These remarks were made by Chartered President of Islamabad Margalla Lions Club & former member to the Board of CDA, Syed Mustafain Kazmi at ‘Centennial Monsoon Plantation Drive’ organised in connection with 70th Independence celebrations at Shahrah-e-Kashmir here.

He further stated that the Environment being the most important objective & mission of the Lions Clubs International (LCI) hence it was decided to take up and promote this very important mission. Today the world is facing environmental problems. Global warming, ozone depletion and pollution are burning issues. Solution to these problems lies in planting more trees.

On the occasion The Children with Disabilities belonging to Directorate General of Special Education took part in the drive very actively & enthusiastically along with lion Leaders, members of civil society, Environmentalists and the Gardeners .

The wonderful day belonged to Children and their dedicated teaching faculty members along with DG Special Education Ishrat Masood. On the occasion the children with disabilities, Lions leaders, environmentalists, members of civil society & members of Margalla Lions Club along with others planted sapium & bauhinia variegata at the entrance of Pakistan Monument, Shahrah e Kashmir. The Past District Governor Lion Sitara Sitwat, senior lions Tariq Mughal, Sibtain Lodhi, Mian Hafeez, Chartered Secretary Dr Naila Saadat, Chartered Vice President Yousuf Khan, Chartered Treasurer Raana Kashif Nazir were also present on this occasion. While explaining about Lionism Kazmi further elaborated that the Lions Clubs International (LCI) is having 46,000 clubs and around 1.4 million members which makes the LCI world's largest & most effective non profiting service club organization.

The Lions throughout the world use to carry out & make efforts whatever is needed to help their local communities, needy persons & marginalised segments of the Society. However at the site of Plantation the team of Environment Wing of MCI specially in the inclement weather remained on their toes & worked outstandingly.