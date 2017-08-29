Pakistan third biggest investor in Dubai real estate

DUBAI: India has emerged in second spot on the list of top 10 investors in the Dubai real estate sector while Pakistan ranked third, according to figures released recently by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Indian citizens have invested about AED20.4 billion through 10,628 transactions. Pakistani nationals have made 5,398 real estate transactions investing about AED7 billion. Dubai Land Department has released the list of top 10 nations that invested in the city’s real estate sector from January 2016 to June 2017

The latest report (that is based on number of registered transaction) confirms that UAE nationals are in the lead outperforming all other nationalities who made the largest investment of about AED37.4 billion.

UAE nationals made 12,000 transactions in the given period investing about AED37.4 billion. Saudi Arabians led the Gulf nations with 5,366 transactions worth AED12.5 billion and UK citizens took pole position among the European nationalities with 4,188 transactions worth AED9 billion.

According to the recent DLD report, 217 nationalities have invested a total of AED151 billion in Dubai's real estate market. Director General of Dubai Land Department Sultan Butti bin Mejren said that these figures showed the confidence of the investors around the globe and the significant efforts made by the government of Dubai to establish a healthy investment climate.

He added, “This list has been unveiled at a time when our real estate market is preparing for a new phase of growth in the run-up to Expo 2020. We are pleased to have witnessed such a high level of interest from global citizens in Dubai, who have invested over Dh151 billion across 71,000 real estate transactions in just 18 months.” Egypt, China, Jordan, Lebanon and US are the other countries who made it to the list of top 10 investors in Dubai.