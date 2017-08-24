Crime rate up in Balochistan after FC’s deployment, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was on Wednesday told that the crime rate in Balochistan had increased after the deployment of paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC). The disclosure was made during the hearing of a robbery case by a three-member bench led by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan.

Additional Prosecutor Balochistan Tahir Khattak claimed that the Levies were rendering its duties effectively. Upon this, Justice Dost Muhammad Khosa said if the Levies performance was effective, then what was the need of the FC in the province. Lawyer Tahir Khattak said there was no need to depute the FC adding that crime rate had increased after the deployment of FC in Balochistan. He disclosed that check posts were sold to gain financial benefits. Later the court accepting the appeal of the accused and adjourned the hearing to an indefinite period.