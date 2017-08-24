Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

O
ONLINE
August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Crime rate up in Balochistan after FC’s deployment, SC told

Crime rate up in Balochistan after FC’s deployment, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was on Wednesday told that the crime rate in Balochistan had increased after the deployment of paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC). The disclosure was made during the hearing of a robbery case by a three-member bench led by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan.

Additional Prosecutor Balochistan Tahir Khattak claimed that the Levies were rendering its duties effectively.  Upon this, Justice Dost Muhammad Khosa said if the Levies performance was effective, then what was the need of the FC in the province. Lawyer Tahir Khattak said there was no need to depute the FC adding that crime rate had increased after the deployment of FC in Balochistan. He disclosed that check posts were sold to gain financial benefits. Later the court accepting the appeal of the accused and adjourned the hearing to an indefinite period.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement