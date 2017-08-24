CM assails opposition parties for criticising KP govt

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday assailed the opposition parties for their criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Speaking at two separate public meetings in Dheri Katikhel and Zara Miana areas, he said those who promoted corruption and plundered funds meant for public welfare were not letting any opportunity to criticise the PTI-led provincial government.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak also spoke on the occasion. Activists of other political parties joined the PTI on the occasion.

He said the politicians have become comedians and tell jokes to people on stages. “Leaders have a vision to lead the nation. A comedian who tells jokes to people cannot be called a leader,” he added.

The chief minister said the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was asking everyone that why he was sent home. “It means that he (Nawaz Sharif) did not consider corruption, lying and dishonesty an offence,” he added.

He said successive governments ignored the problems being faced by the people. He said these governments politicised the departments and promoted the culture of corruption and damaged the state institutions.

Blaming the politicians for overburdening the county with loans, he said the policy of taking loans damaged the country.

He said honest and dedicated leaderships was required to solve the problems being faced by the country and it on the right track.

Pervez Khattak enumerated the ‘achievements’ of the PTI-led government and claimed credit for what he termed bringing reforms in thana and patwar culture, education and health departments.