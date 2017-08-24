Moosavi condemns Trump policy

Islamabad: The chief Patron of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that rulers and politicians must realise their responsibilities and get rid of the international colonial powers, says a press release.

Foreign policy must be reviewed while the demand of ‘Do More’ must be rejected by saying ‘No More.’ If freedom movements of East Timor and South Sudan are not terrorism then how can the freedom movements of Kashmir and Palestine be considered as terrorism? The Trump-Moodi alliance is a grave threat to the humanity. He said this while addressing to an organizational workshop.

Agha Moosavi said that America is presently entangled in multiple internal and external crisis, Trump has not fulfilled his promises after coming into power while he is also laying off different advisors and officers. Intervention in other countries is part of the Trump’s policy which is aimed at diverting attention of the American people from real problems and issues.