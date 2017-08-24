Sandhu praises Nawaz, Shahbaz

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the only leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N is capable of solving the problems facing the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif have improved image of Pakistan throughout the world and played an important role in development of country. He expressed these views in a meeting with minorities representatives, in his office.

The minister said Kalsoom Nawaz is showing her capabilities to get rid of problems facing the country. He prayed for her early recovery. He has also appealed to the entire nation and church leadership for prayers of quick recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz.