South Punjab made progress in PML-Q tenure: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said south Punjab in the PML-Q government was making progress equal to rest of Punjab.

In five years we had undertaken works like 55 years and these works of ours are still talking today, he said this while talking to a delegation from south Punjab which called on him at his residence on Wednesday.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “During our tenure we had made education up to matriculation and books free in South Punjab, monthly stipends were fixed for poor girls as a result of which 15 lakhs girls were enrolled in schools for the first time, state of the art cardiology hospital was established at a cost of Rs 1. 5 billion in which arrangement for children's heart diseases is also there, three-storey emergency block of 112 beds was got constructed in Nishtar Hospital, constructed modern burn unit, dental unit and established Nursing College.

He said the PML-Q started first children hospital and Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, established 1122 emergency service which has so far provided assistance to two lakh persons in South Punjab in accidents.”

During our tenure farmers of south Punjab were being charged electricity bill at half price, water channels were concreted, water was reaching to the tail, thousands of kilometres of farm to market roads were constructed, filtration plants were installed for provision of clean drinking water, patrolling posts were established everywhere for ensuring law and order due to which ordinary crimes like thefts and dacoities as well as cattle thefts were controlled, if Shahbaz Sharif let the patrolling posts continue working in south Punjab, gangs of criminals like Chottu gang in Rajanpur could not have raised their ugly head, he said.

He said: “We had served south Punjab in real sense unlike advertisements mongering by the incumbent, if our started development works in south Punjab were allowed to continue even after our government south Punjab would have been standing equal to remaining Punjab today but regretfully due to anti-people and ill policies of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, south Punjab is again drowning in the darkness of backwardness, he alleged. Central secretary general and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema was present on the occasion.