Call to check human rights violation in society

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that Islam promotes human rights and we need to understand its concept in our religion to curb human rights violations.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day training of trainers workshop on humanity, altruism and citizenship in Pakistan in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Human Rights at Undergraduate Block here on Wednesday.

Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeria Agha, joint secretary Humaira Azam Khan, moderator of the workshop Iftikhar Ahmed Tarrar, Dr Shahbaz Cheema and faculty members from different departments were present on the occasion. Addressing the workshop, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that we had best of the best legislation on human rights but the problem was implementation of laws. He said that all stakeholders must take interest in protection of human rights in Pakistan.

He appreciated the government for taking initiatives for curbing human rights violations in the country. Addressing the workshop, federal secretary Rabiya Javeria Agha said that Pakistan was facing problems of terrorism and it was the responsibility of the government to protect human rights in the country. She said the government had taken several initiatives, including establishment of National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission for Child Welfare, National Commission for Minorities, Commission on Status of Women etc for ensuring human rights of the citizens. She said that gender inequality must also come to an end. She said that we must sensitise our children and create awareness among them regarding human rights. The workshop would continue till Friday (tomorrow) in which several technical sessions would be held.

Meanwhile, Punjab University in collaboration with Centre for Health and Gender Equality will organise project launching ceremony of “Inspiring the Future” on Thursday (today) at 10am at Al-Raazi Hall.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, PU VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, renowned intellectual and Sufi scholar Syed Bilal Qutab will attend the ceremony.

PNCA award: Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has conferred upon Punjab University College of Art & Design’s Principal Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor an award in recognition of her contribution towards PNCA and Shakir Ali Museum.

The award was presented to Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor by PNCA Director Mr Jamal Shah at an award ceremony held in connection with regional exhibition “Harappa to Lahore via Katas, 2017,” at Al-Hamra Art Galleries. Artists’ Association of Punjab (AAP) Chairman Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan and General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa were also present on this occasion.

This exhibition and ceremony was organised as part of centenary celebrations of Shakir Ali, the harbinger of modern art in Pakistan and was attended by notable artists, art critics, art-lovers and a number of art students. PU VC Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has congratulated her on this achievement.

Nursing superintendent: Health Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, during a ceremony, awarded best performance award to Services Hospital Chief Nursing Superintendent Ms Samina Yasmeen and congratulated her on winning the award.

Ms Samina Yasmeen, she expressed determination that in future she would continue to serve the ailing humanity with more zeal. She said that all nurses had great contribution to the treatment of the patients and they stood shoulder to shoulder with the doctors and remained available day and night. Similarly, para-medical staff also serves in the calamity-hit areas and try to provide best possible facilities to the masses. She lauded the step of the Punjab government of giving best performance award and thanked for her nomination in this regard.Samina Yasmeen also appreciated the step of the Punjab government to recruit 4,753 more staff nurses in hospitals of Punjab through Punjab Public Service Commission. She added it would strengthen the system and working of the Health Department.

This ceremony of award distribution was attended by Director General Nursing Ms Kausar Parveen and all nursing superintendents of government hospitals of Lahore city and a large number of nursing students.