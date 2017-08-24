JI to move SC to bring back looted money: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has constituted a committee of senior jurists and lawyers to move the Supreme Court to recover billions of dollars of public money plundered from national exchequer in the form loans or kickbacks, and stashed in offshore companies by many corrupt people named in scandals like Panama Leaks, etc. and bring the culprits to book.

Addressing to the media after chairing a meeting of prominent jurists at Mansoorah on Wednesday, JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq demanded the Supreme Court constitute a JIT to try remaining 436 persons named in Panama Papers Leaks like it had set up for trying Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said JI-nominated committee would soon take legal course to bring the plunderers of public wealth to the dock to recover the looted money in order to purge society of corruption.

He said the nation had reposed confidence in the Supreme Court to uproot the cancer of corruption, adding now it was upon the Supreme Court to live up to this trust like it had come up in the case of Nawaz Sharif and his family. He said in order to restore the genuine democracy in the country, the legislature and the executive have to be purged of the corrupt and dishonest elements, and warned that the political Qabza groups had joined hands to remove Articles 62 and 63 from the Constitution. He said almost all nations of the world have enacted such articles in the constitution to make mandatory that their rulers must fulfill the requirements to be Sadiq and Ameen like the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Sirajul Haq said Pakistan being the only nuclear power of Muslim world and the most important Islamic country, and no corrupt and dishonest person should be allowed to become its rulers. He said JI was fighting a war against corruption and its war was not against any particular individual or family.

He said the JI would welcome dialogue among political parties for elimination of corruption, but warned if such dialogue would aim at protecting the corrupt system and corruption then the nation would not accept it. The meeting was attended by senior jurists like Justice (Retd) Mohiuddin Malik, Justice (Retd) Abdul Rehman Ansari, Asadullah Bhutto advocate, Qaiser Imam Advocate, Prof Ibrahim Khan advocate, Mian Muhammad Aslam and Amirul Azeem.