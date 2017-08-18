Distinction

Punjab University (PU) students have shown outstanding performances in co-curricular activities organised by state TV to celebrate Independence Day.

According to a press release, students, including Atif Shafiq and Shahzad Abbas, clinched first position with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 in state TV Azadi quiz competition at Lahore Centre while in final round in Islamabad, they got second position with cash prize of Rs 30,000.

In Pakistan Speaks Debate competition organised by state TV Lahore Centre, students, including Sabahat Qamar, Abdul Haseeb and Shaista Fajar, obtained team trophy with cash prize of Rs 30,000 in Urdu Debate contest. —Correspondent