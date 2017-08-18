Man held for extortion

Print Story
LAHORE: FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Thursday arrested a man for extorting money from a complainant for sending him abroad. According to an FIA official, the man was identified as Muhammad Hanif of Kasur. He was arrested in FIR 652/17. Hanif allegedly extorted Rs 260,000 for UAE from complainant Shakeel Haider of Kasur.
