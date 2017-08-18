PepsiCo signs UN principles

LAHORE: PepsiCo Pakistan signed on to the Women’s Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact, a statement said on Thursday.

These principles provide a set of considerations to help private sector focus on key elements integral to promoting gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community, through policy and action, it added.

“We are so proud to partner with UN Women on the critical issue of women’s empowerment in Pakistan,” said Furqan Ahmed Syed, vice president and general manager for PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“PepsiCo has been a corporate trailblazer when it comes to empowering women – inside and outside the workplace. This partnership is an opportunity for us to take our gender equality journey to even greater heights.”