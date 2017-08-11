Khyber admin restores Sipah tribe’s perks

BARA: The Khyber Agency administration on Thursday distributed compensation cheques to the Sipah tribe and restored their perks after negotiations.

The administration had announced suspension of their perks under the collective responsibility clause of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) when the security forces were targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sipha area on July 16.

“Our homes, hujras, roads, markets, shops, education and health sectors were affected and people rendered jobless,” Malik Muhammad Ali said, adding the government should compensate them and launch a damage assessment survey in Bara bazaar.

Malik Ali also said that Khassadar personnel from Sipah tribe, who had been suspended by the political administration during the militancy period, should be restored.

Another elder, Malik Haleem Gul, said that many Sipah tribesmen had not yet completed reconstruction of their damaged homes.

“The government should focus on the education sector and establish a degree college in Sipah area where hundreds of students need it,” Gul claimed.

He added the government should give jobs to local people in Dogra hospital and Spera Dam.

He said the government had restored peace in Bara subdivision but now it should also provide basic facilities to the residents.

Meanwhile, Political Agent Khalid Mehmood has said that the government has restored tribal allowance after 10 years.

He said the tribal people had rendered sacrifices against the militancy and helped establish the government writ and peace in Bara.

The political agent ordered the officials to launch forthwith a survey about the affected families living in tents.

Khalid added that all facilities including roads, education, health and others would be provided to the Sipah tribe.