PML-N leadership all praise for love from Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: As the rally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Rawalpindi on Thursday afternoon, the stalwarts from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N were all praise for the love and affection they received from the garrison city.

Talking to media men outside the District Courts, Rawalpindi, the party leaders said that they could not forget the love of Rawalpindi people they showed on Wednesday night for Nawaz Sharif.

Under clapping, full throated slogans, rose petals, drum beating, dancing and prayers, the caravan of Nawaz Sharif left the Rawalpindi city to proceed towards Lahore via GT Road. After taking breakfast, the caravan of Nawaz Sharif appeared from the Punjab House, Rawalpindi, at about 12:35pm. As the caravan reached in front of District Courts, Rawalpindi, legal fraternity expressed full solidarity raising full throated slogans.

The participants were carrying banners and placards bearing pictures of party leaders and slogans for PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. The participants were also chanting slogans for their leader extending their full support.

PML-N leader Marvi Memon said that the Rawalpindi people have given them love and exhibited unprecedented welcome. “I was surprised to see public appearing from every nook and corner of the city expressing love for their beloved leader,” she claimed.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that they had to change their strategy to proceed at fast pace as millions of supporters and workers were waiting for Nawaz Sharif in other cities. “We could not drive at fast pace due to publicrush everywhere in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, people did not allow us to move fast. We could not forget the love of public forever,” he claimed.

Earlier, PML-N supporters, workers and leaders presented breakfast to rally participants. Majority of participants spent night in their own motor cars while others took some rest in homes and hotels.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif took rest in Chaudhry Tanvir’s house instead of Punjab House. The other PML-N leaders stayed at Punjab House, the sources added. The sources said that Nawaz Sharif came to Punjab House from Chaudhry Tanvir House at about 12 in the noon to start the journey.

The GT Road was closed for all kinds of common traffic while big vehicles are not allowed to enter GT Road for three days.Former prime minister waved to party workers and responded to their support and slogans. Foolproof security arrangements were made for the rally during its travelling to GT Road on Thursday.

As caravan reached Rawalpindi District Court, Nawaz Sharif came out of his car and waved his hand flashing victory sign. The lawyers and PML-N supporters of Rawalpindi waved victory signs to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif and raised slogans in his favour.

As the rally reached Soan and Rawat, hundreds of local political workers and students mainly from PML-N joined them. The PML-N workers, supporters and leaders showered flowers over their leaders. The PML-N supporters danced to the beat of drums. Some supporters also brought dancing horses on the occasion.

Majority of business activities, petrol pumps, CNG pumps and banks were closed at GT Road where rally passing through.Meanwhile, all activities are going in smooth manners in Rawalpindi as Metro Bus Service was also running as per routine on Thursday.