Punjab teams reach U-18 Women Hockey C’ship final

KARACHI: Defending champions Punjab Colours and Punjab Whites qualified for the summit clash after recording victories in the semi-finals of the 5th National Under-18 Women Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.Punjab Whites overcame stubborn Islamabad in penalty shootout 2-1 after the regulation time had ended in a 1-1 draw. Punjab Colours bulldozed Pakistan Boards 12-0 to confirm their place in the final. Hamra Latif netted seven goals for the triumphant side. Areeba Sarwar scored twice while Faiqa Riaz, Nida Asghar and Iqra Hanif scored one goal each. The final and the third-place play-off will be played on Friday (today). —PPI

