Hollywood movie ‘Black Prince’s grand opening today

LAHORE: The first Asian Bollywood film ‘Black Prince’ which was made under the auspices of Geo films will be exhibited in cinemas of the world and Pakistan today (Friday).

The 'Black Prince' brings to life the story of Maharaja Dillip Singh on the silver screen. The Black Prince has been written and directed by Punjabi-origin filmmaker Kavi Raz, starring Satinder Sartaj, Jason Flemyng, Shabana Azmi, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex, Rup Magon and Sophie Stevens.

Rup Magon, Sophie Stevens and others will watch the first show of the movie at local cinemas today. The block buster movie revolves round the recognition, honour and depriving of inheritance and struggle to regain the lost realm. The story is an epic Hollywood film on the last king of Punjab.

While talking to The News Sophie Stevens says that she has come to Pakistan first time but is very happy to be here. While commenting on shooting of film she said that this is a historical story which has been composed very skillfully. She says it is her first time to work in Asian movie and feels herself lucky in this regard. She said that she was emotional and anxious to watch its first show today. She said that she heard that Lahoriites are hospitable and found them the same. She said that people would like her role in the movie.

Rup Magon, the lead singer of ‘Josh band,’ who played the role of Arur Singh in the movie, said the film is historical drama which is true story of Maharaja Duleep Singh and Queen Victoria which discussed the longstanding demand of Sikhs to regain lost monarchy.

Satinder Sartaaj is playing his lead role in this movie. It was shown in the film that how Duleep Singh was arrested and banished to Britain. The film was shot in India and Britain. Both Satinder Sartaaj and Shabana Azmi do a fine job of wearing the crown but holding an expression that show nothing but distress. Music was composed by George Kallis.