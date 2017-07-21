Imran will also go, after Nawaz: Khursheed tells Jirga...

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Nawaz Sharif will be sent packing by the court, and Imran Khan will be the second to meet the same fate. He will also be shown the door by the courts, predicted Khursheed Shah while talking to Saleem Safi in his programme Jirga. The programme will be telecast on Geo News channel on Saturday night.

Khursheed Shah said, “If Nawaz Sharif leaves the scene, Imran Khan will also go.“I’m not saying it today; I said it a month ago, and you are aware of it,” he told Safi.In reply to a question if he would also go, the opposition leader said, “Yes he’ll also be disqualified by courts. He has not declared his money transactions in his assets.

“He has not declared whatever donations his party has received. “There’s no trail who donated him the money, from where and why.” Khursheed Shah said there were lots of such things, whose details are yet to be received.