A hen doesn’t lay as many eggs as ‘royal family’ built factories: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer senator Sirajul Haq while lashing out at the Sharif family has said a hen does not lay eggs in our country as many as the ‘royal family’ has built factories.

Politics and trade should not go hand in hand in our country. Our state is not as poor that it cannot pay salaries to president and rulers, he added. In our country a hen does not lay eggs as many as ‘royal family’ has built factories.

They started from one and they increased the factories from one to two and then manifold, he said this while talking to media Thursday outside the Supreme Court. We want accountability takes place in our country because unalloyed accountability is must for unalloyed democracy. We want Panama case decision comes in favour of nation and coffin of corruption comes out from SC, he observed.

He went on to say the government has failed to satisfy court with its arguments. Government wants to seek more time from court. We want a corruption-free Pakistan for the people. He underlined that SC gave several opportunities to the Sharif family to defend itself but no money trail has been filed by it in the court so far. —Online