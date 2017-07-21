PHC stops NAB from probe against PDA chief

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stopped the National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from inquiries against Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) till the next order of the court.

A division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Abdul Shakoor stayed the NAB’s inquires against PDA DG Saleem Hasan Watto which had been started on the complaints of Hayatabad Residents Society. The bench issued notice to chairman and DG of NAB KP to submit reply within 14 days in the petition.

During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyers, Qazi Muhammad Anwar and Ali Gohar submitted before the bench that the NAB KP on the complaints of Hayatabad Residents Society had started inquiries against the PDA DG in Bab-e-Peshawar flyover, other toll plazas and various constructions schemes.

They submitted that the NAB during its inquiry did not found any misuse of powers or embezzlement and closed inquires against the petitioner. Besides, he said, local government and ministry of defence from time to time also conducted inquiries against the petitioner, but he was declared innocent.

The lawyers submitted that the petitioner after joining the post of PDA DG had started massive action against corruption, illegal construction of buildings and action against the corrupt officials involved in awarding contracts against law.

They submitted that the petitioner had also cancelled the leases which had caused losses to the exchequer.