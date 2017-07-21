Prosecutors demand jail for Villar

MADRID: Prosecutors called on a Madrid judge on Thursday to jail Spanish football federation president Angel María Villar and his son Gorka following their arrest on corruption charges.

Federation chief and UEFA vice-president Angel Maria Villar was examined throughout the day along with his son Gorka by high court judge Santiago Pedraz who was set to rule on whether to free the pair on bail or jail them. Also examined were federation vice-president Juan Padron and Ramon Hernandez Baussou, general secretary of the Tenerife federation.

They face charges including falsifying documents, appropriation of funds, collusion and administrative breaches linked to skimming profits from international friendly games and channelling the funds to Gorka Villar. —AFP