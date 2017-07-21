Psychology training ends at BU

Islamabad: Bahria University has organised three days training on “Utilizing Play Therapy for Trauma Survivors” for students and professionals of Psychology. The training has been conducted by Department of Psychology at BU Islamabad campus by Professor Dr. Zainab Zadeh, Dean Psychology at Bahria University. She is also Chartered Member British Psychological Society (BPS), President Pakistan Association of Clinical Psychologist (PACP) and Member Association for Play Therapy USA. The workshop has provided participants an opportunity to learn play therapy interventions in order to promote resolution of traumatic events by direct or indirect processing of incidents. Number of Psychologists and Counsellors participated in this training.

The course comprised on crisis intervention play therapy, incorporating elements of cognitive-behavioural and psychodynamic play therapies. It helped understanding participants working with survivors of trauma to equip them with skills to treat cases specially children.

At the closing ceremony Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed HI (M) Pro-Rector Bahria University said that psychological problems are rising in our society and there is need to train Psychologists to improve the mental and physical health of individuals. Bahria University always provides opportunities and learning platform to widen the horizon and credibility of their functionality.