Pakistani students to visit Japan

Islamabad: A delegation of 10 students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) along with their one supervisor will be visiting Japan on the invitation by the Government of Japan from 22nd to 30th July, 2017 under the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science which is known as the “SAKURA Exchange Program in Science”. The selected students are currently enrolled in the PhD and Masters programs of NUST School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, today hosted a pre-departure ceremony at his residence and handed over travel documents to the students for their visit to Japan.

“SAKURA Exchange Program in Science” aims to promote exchanges between young Asian and Japanese researchers in the fields of science and technology through close collaboration of industry-academia-government by facilitating short-term visits of competent Asian youths to Japan for studying and experiencing cutting-edge Japanese technology. Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) annually offer “Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science” (SAKURA Exchange Program in Science). Since last year, this program is being offered in Pakistan and so far students of six high schools have availed this opportunity. .

Ambassador Takashi Kurai, while speaking at the occasion congratulated the students upon their selection for SAKURA Exchange Program in Science and also underlined the importance of learning new science and technology based on the knowledge in the modern technology-led world. Ambassador Kurai said that Japan would continue assisting Pakistan in its efforts for the human resource development which is the key for achieving sustainable progress and development. Ambassador expressed the hope that the Pakistani students would get an opportunity during their visit to Japan to learn and experience the modern scientific and technological advancements of Japan.