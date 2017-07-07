Accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism not justified: envoy

Islamabad

The ambassador of Qatar Saqar Bin Mubarak has stated that accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism is not justified, furthermore, only the Security Council has the right to identify who is and is not supporting terrorism.

Qatar has categorically denied the allegation that the state of Qatar is supporting terrorism. In fact it is working with many countries on countering terrorism and the United States is one of them. Hosting the US base is an evidence of working on countering the international terrorism.

The ambassador of Qatar based in Islamabad while talking to this correspondent of Jang Group stated that blockading countries accused Qatar of supporting and financing terrorism but failed to provide any evidence to support such claims. They claimed that they had to take this action to counter terrorism but the fact is that such actions are hindering all efforts taken to counter terrorism and work for peace and stability in the region.

Saqar Bin Mubarak further told that the point of view of Qatar government was that they should never forget that the state of Qatar was supporting education in many Arab and Muslim countries where it was supporting seven million students all over the world under the “Educate a Child” programme.

Qatar is also through “Silatech” programme provided 3,00000 individuals with jobs in Arab and Muslim countries. Supporting education of the children and providing jobs to youth prevent them from falling in the trap of terrorism. He further made it clear that Qatar will accept independent monitoring mechanism for terrorism financing if blockading countries accept the same.

In the support of his above statement, Ambassador Saqar Bin Mubarak mentioned the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s statement in which he welcomed Qatar’s statement that it would respond to Kuwait in minimum time on the concern raised by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Boris Johnson also welcomed the joint statement by these four countries agreeing to Kuwait’s request for more time to enable Qatar’s response to be received. British foreign secretary has also stated that this is an important step in building confidence between the parties.

Britain strongly supports Kuwait’s mediation efforts. He hoped that progress can continue to be made to restore Gulf Cooperation Council unity which is a key element of stability in the Gulf region. The Ambassador of Qatar said that the above statement of British Secretary of State is acknowledging the steps taken by Qatar for the resolution of current crisis peacefully.