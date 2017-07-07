Ramazan baggage offer extended

KARACHI: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced extension in the time for its baggage offer introduced for the holy month of Ramazan, a statement said.

Due to the positive response of this offer, guests travelling in the economy class will continue to be able to travel with two bags (with a combined weight of up to 30kg in total) at no extra charge, it added.

Guests wanting to travel with more than two pieces of luggage totaling 30kg will be able to purchase an additional piece of up to 20kg for a nominal fee, it said. Guests purchasing the extra baggage online will be eligible for a discount of up to 20%, online purchases are not entitled for refunds, it added.